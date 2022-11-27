Honenu attorney Adi Keidar, who is representing the Givati Brigade soldier who was suspended after being filmed attacking a leftist activist who came to visit Palestinian Authority Arabs, slammed the IDF's behavior towards the soldier.

According to Keidar, IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi "already issued a ruling" about the solider in question.

Speaking to 103 FM Radio, Keidar said, "The facts are that on that Friday, leftist and anarchist people went there, carried out provocations from the start of the event. At one point, they were forced to detain one of the people because of disruptions of order, and then they began to attack. This young man ran away several times from legal custody, and the soldier was forced to arrest him with force. This is not new, that leftist sources wander around freely and create provocations. When they arrive there, they come with a certain intention."

According to him, "The soldiers acted in a very professional manner in the beginning, when you see the entire picture you understand that. The moment the protesters began to disrupt the order, to act in a scornful manner, humiliating and attacking the soldiers, they were forced to detain one of them and use force. This is not attack, this is the use of force during arrest. I am not the one who decides if this is legal."

Concluding his statements, he said, "My dream is that I should not have to work at all - I really hope that this soldier will not require my services, but someone needs to defend him in the media."