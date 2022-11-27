The world is watching Iran’s horrific situation and the atrocities that are taking place. But Iranian fearless and industrious protesters continue to dig in their heels, their demand is clear: Regime Change. The young generation has decided to eliminate the Shia religious octopus, which is a turning point that will transform Iran into a democracy.

Gradually, the nationwide anti-regime protests got global attention. This is a nightmare for the mullah’s regime, and they are escalating the attack on unarmed mass protests. The repressive regime’s structure is vulnerable. However, their response has been ferocious.

The Gruesome Mullah cover Erfan Fard

Notoriously, throughout these momentous events, all the intelligence services of the mullah’s regime are working hard to describe this movement as a violent and unforgiving revolt. It is a scandal that, although ineffectively so far, MOIS and IRGS’s intelligence organizations are struggling to divert the revolution from its course.

What is at issue is that Iranian protests have grown into the biggest challenge to the regime’s theocracy since the 1971 revolt of Khomeini and Marxist Islamic terrorist groups. This movement is gaining power and actively increasing across Iran.

Among the US intelligence community, the probability of Regime Change in Iran, has gone unheeded. There are various reasons to support this way of looking at the situation.

One of them is the existence of a corrupt, insolvent, freeloader, mafia opposition in the diaspora. The same old story is before us as these powerless figures cheer loudly and dementedly in front of cameras. On one side, they exhibit a lack of strategy and démarche, and from another side the delusion of grandeur is all they have.

Another is that regionally, the competition between Saudi Arabia and Iran is often described as the “Cold War of the Middle East”. The tension between the two regional powers, which can be traced since 1979, has increased. In this seemingly unending cold war, there are plenty of suspicions, hostility and aggression between the two Islamic states in the region. The Saudi Iranian rivalry has become a fight over influence, and the whole region is a battlefield.

Nowadays, Saudis are nor more Catholic than the Pope. Inexcusably, they have relations with the pro-regime reformists. They established a connection with reformists since the presidency of Rafsanjani (1989 - 1997) and Khatami (1997 - 2005) in Iran. it’s not a well-kept secret; the seditious truth is that both figures were related to Islamic leftists or so-called reformists. What is certain is that the Saudis are intimate with "reformists" who want to improve and not change the present regime, and apparently, Saudis prefer reformists over radical “regime change” in Iran.

The reformist wing is insisting on making a deal with Khamenei. For this to be possible, they have invited all their friends and lobbies to spread the folktale about olden times. It follows from what pro-regime reformists say that “referendum” or “political reform” is the solution. Remarkably, It’s evidence of imbecility and a guff in the political theatre of Iran. The reformists are trying to gull radicals out of power in Iran. while climbing on the bandwagon. In actuality, Iran’s revolution sounds a death knell for reformists and hardliners alike.

The tangle in the skein is the organic relationship of separatist ethnic groups with the reformist mafia. The satanic alliance among these disloyal criminals is ludicrous.

There's the rub, pro regime reformists are working in parallel with separatists. Moreover, In Khomeini’s last will and testament, he names those separatist groups. Indisputably, a couple of years ago a MOIS minister in the Islamic parliament named a couple of separatist groups which have diplomatic ties with the regime..

For the p'resent, the Saudis are supporting most of the Kurdish separatist groups which were allies of Saddam Hussein in Iraq. They are in the firing line. Praise the Lord! The US will never support a fight among separatist ethnic groups. The White House is reluctant to take them seriously.

The presentation of ethnic groups in the London-based Iran international TV to bandy a story about Kurdistan, have kept Iranian protesters guessing. It’s anybody's guess to divine the main motivation of the Saudis.

As a matter of course, the separatist literature is the bane of the ongoing revolution’s existence in Iran. Furtively, the separatist groups with terrorist backgrounds will slaughter, literally, the Iranian will for change.

Iran protests: Change the regime Erfan Fard

We can say that during the revolution in Iran, the coup de grâce is an alliance between reformists and radicals and the propaganda of separatist groups.

The Iranian revolution will be engulfed in troubles if reformists and pro-regime lobbyists have a finger in the pie. Heterogeneously, they continue to present flattery to faint-hearted leaders and know how to make a fuss by fair means or foul. Some of these fast-growing numbers of grovelers, who build themselves up, have ties with the notorious NIAC. Some of them are wolves lying in wait!

Israel and the US are observing. With a fine-toothed comb, the intelligence analysts are watching the Iranian revolution. Realistically, there are still a lot of ifs and buts.

I wish to goodness that the Saudis would be serious and support the regime change, and then go back to the drawing- board. There is no need to hammer a point home, they live in a dreadful neighborhood, which is controlled by a gormless lunatic Shia leader who is the pretender to the throne of Islam’s history.

The destructive ideology of Khomeinism is like a cancer in the Middle East which triggered all terrorist groups and shaped radical Shia militia. The terrorist loving mullahs are now embarked on a path of strife.

The Saudis know all this. Will the West see through it all?

Erfan Fardis a counter-terrorism analyst and Middle East Studies researcher based in Washington, DC. He is in Middle Eastern regional security affairs with a particular focus on Iran, counter terrorism, IRGC, MOIS and ethnic conflicts in MENA. He graduated in International Security Studies (London M. University, UK), and in International Relations (CSU-LA). He is fluent in Persian, Kurdish, Arabic and English. / Follow him from this twitter account @EQFARD