Former Likud MK Tzachi Hanegbi called on Likud MKs who are outraged that so many prominent ministries have been given to other parties in the coalition negotiations to calm down.

"We need to give the prime minister-designate room to maneuver, he knows the details better than we do," Hanegbi said in an interview with 103 FM Radio.

"Likud will have enough ministers and positions of influence. Over the past year and a half, we did not hear any extreme criticism of a rotation with a party that had six mandates," he added.

On Friday, the Likud and Otzma Yehudit parties signed a coalition agreement which stipulates that Otzma Yehudit will receive the position of Minister of National Security (Minister of Public Security with expanded powers), which will be held by party chairman Itamar Ben-Gvir.

In addition, Otzma Yehudit will also receive the Ministry of the Negev and the Galilee and the "National Resilience" portfolio, which will be responsible for the neighborhoods, the Minister of Heritage, the Deputy Minister of the Economy, the chairmanship of the Public Security Committee and the Special Committee for the Israeli Citizens' Fund (in a rotation).

A further agreement with Shas is expected today, with Shas chairman Aryeh Deri potentially receiving as many as three ministries.

Religious Zionism party chairman Bezalel Smotrich has been demanding either the finance or defense portfolios.

The division of prominent ministries among these parties has angered Likud MKs who are seeking to become ministers in the next government and who feel that the largest party in the Knesset is being left with scraps.