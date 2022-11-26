Sources involved in the coalition negotiations between Likud and Otzma Yehudit have reported on the agreements between the two parties with regards to the young settlements.

Among other things, it was agreed that the Prime Minister will head a staff of ministers to normalize the young settlements in Judea and Samaria, and that the execution of the decisions of a staff of ministers will be carried out by the Authority for Planning and Development of the Agriculture of Settlements and Villages in the Negev, Galilee, and National Resilience Ministry.

It was also agreed that within 60 days of the government's formation, a decision will be brought for the government's approval a decision to normalize the planning status of all of the young settlements, and to approve the formation and provision of official status to existing settlements.

In addition, the towns will be connected to water and electricity infrastructure, among other things by means of an electricity order put out by a military commander, and that the principle of proximity will be changed with regards to these towns.

Regarding the funding for the normalization, the aim is to end all processes quickly. To this end, the government will set aside 180 million NIS for connecting, renewing, and upgrading infrastructure to the young settlements, including electricity, water, sewage, and roads, via the authorities, the Ministry for the Development of the Negev and Galilee, and National Resilience.

Another 25 million NIS each year will be set aside for security resources for the young settlements.