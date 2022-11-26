An adviser to Prime Minister-delegate Benjamin Netanyahu proposed that a Religious Zionism MK leave his party in exchange for receiving a position as minister, analyst Amit Segal reported.

The Likud party responded, "If such an offer was indeed made, it is not a worthy offer, not agreeable to us, and in contradiction to our positions."



Separately, on Saturday evening sources in Shas said that the party's chief, MK Aryeh Deri, will serve as both Interior Minister and Health Minister in the next government.

According to Walla!, under the expected agreement between Likud and Shas, Shas will receive the Interior, Transportation or Health, Religious Affairs, and Welfare ministries, as well as the Social Periphery Authority, which will be under the authority of the Interior Ministry.

On Friday, it was reported that agreements were reached between the Likud and MK Itamar Ben-Gvir's Otzma Yehudit party.

The agreement stipulates that Otzma Yehudit will receive the position of Minister of National Security (Minister of Public Security with expanded powers), which will be held by party chairman Itamar Ben-Gvir.

In addition, Otzma Yehudit will also receive the Ministry of the Negev and the Galilee and the "National Resilience" portfolio, which will be responsible for the neighborhoods; the Minister of Heritage; the position of Deputy Minister of the Economy; the chairmanship of the Public Security Committee; and the Special Committee for the Israeli Citizens' Fund (in a rotation).

In addition, a large-scale national guard will be established, the role of which will be to return governance to the streets of Israel.