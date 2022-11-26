Despite the Biden Administration’s many failures, the Republican “tsunami” predicated by many pollsters did not happen.Less than two years into the Biden administration, inflation has accelerated from 2% to more than 8% annually, and short-term interest rates have risen from 1% to over 4%. Biden’s open-border policy facilitated the country’s invasion by more than five million illegal migrants from some 160 countries.

The President and his administration are ignoring the Constitution. American citizens no longer have “equal protection under the law“. They no longer have freedom of speech. They are no longer safe, as crime sweeps large cities and small towns, especially in Democrat-run states. American citizens are witnessing how their unalienable rights to Life, Liberty, and the Pursuit of Happiness are protected by Republicans, while Democrats consider Life, Liberty, and the Pursuit of Happiness to be the privileges of the elite, which is only 10% of the population.

midterm elections 2022 צילום:

Republican candidates received 53 million of the popular vote for the 435 House seats, with a larger number of Hispanics, Blacks, and Asians than ever before. The Democrats received only 48 million votes.

So, why didn’t the Republicans get 90% of the popular vote? Why couldn’t the Republicans recapture the Senate majority?

We at Save The West identified ten reasons why the Republicans failed to gain more House, Senate, Governors, Attorney Generals, District Attorneys, and Secretaries of State seats:

1) Democrat messaging is directed at emotions, while Republican messaging focuses on rationality. The American population is divided approximately equally between these two mindsets.

2) The American population is full of “good” people who do not fully understand evil, and all too often fail to recognize it when they see it.

3) The Republican message was not clear or unified, because of the infighting between supporters and detractors of President Trump, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, and House Minority leader Kevin McCarthy.

4) Democrats contributed $19 million to several Republican candidates in the primary season, whom they deemed were out of the mainstream and easier to beat.

5) There were numerous voting irregularities in the big swing states, particularly in Arizona and Nevada, that purposely were not corrected after the 2020 election.

6) Numerous Democrats avoided debating their Republican opponents, shielding their own false narratives from public scrutiny.

7) Unlike Republicans, who tend to vote on election day as the Constitution requires, the Democrats succeeded in convincing their voters to vote early.

Early voting sign Abramowitz

8) The Republicans had to defend 22 seats in the Senate, but the Democrats only had to defend 11 seats.

9) The vast majority of the mass media, which clearly favors the Democrats, and the large social media companies, in collaboration with the Biden administration and the deep state, continue to illegally suppress the Republican Conservative message.

10) Democrat-issued attack advertisements are false and incendiary . For example, they regularly announced as fact that Republicans oppose election integrity, Republicans want to destroy Medicare and Social Security, Republicans have no respect for democracy, and Republicans will outlaw abortion, among other issues. Furthermore, the Administration evidently successfully bribed students with the offer of $10,000 in student debt forgiveness. Also, the Democrats have a top-down, unified message, while the Republicans have a non-unified bottom-up message.

Consequently, the Republicans achieved a slim victory at the Federal and state levels. To do better, the Republican party must upgrade the quality of its message management and the clarity and consistency of its messages. This stronger messaging would assist the Republicans to re-gain the trust of the majority of Americans, who have common sense, and who believe in the rule of law and secure borders. And, more than anything, they believe in “good” winning over “evil.”

Threat Analyst Ken Abramowitz is author of “The Multifront War”, editor: Dr. Rachel Ehrenfeld, President, American Center for Democracy (ACD)