Tedsa Tshuma, who suffered critical injuries in a Jerusalem bombing attack earlier this week, has died of his wounds, bringing the death toll from the attack to two.

The bombing, which took place at the entrance to Jerusalem, was the first of two attacks which took place half an hour apart. Aryeh Schupak, a 15-year-old yeshiva student, was also killed in the attack.

Tshuma died Saturday evening in Shaare Zedek Medical Center. The trauma and intensive care teams at Shaare Zedek fought to save him, but his injuries proved too severe.

"The family of the late Tedsa thanks the people of Israel for their support and requests that their privacy be respected and that no one contact the family," the hospital said in a statement.

Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu said, "In the name of all of Israel, I send condolences from the depths of my heart to the family of Tedsa Tshuma, the son of Ma'ada, who was critically injured in the terror attack at the entrance to Jerusalem and died this weekend of his wounds."

"Last week, I visited his dedicated family, which enveloped him in warmth and love, and the doctors who fought courageously for his life, against all odds. I embrace the family at this difficult time. May his memory be blessed."