Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev signed an order on the establishment of the Azerbaijani embassy in Israel.

Earlier this month, the Azerbaijan parliament announced its historic decision to open an embassy in Israel.

The embassy will be located in Tel Aviv, and will be the first embassy in Israel of a country with a Shi’ite majority and a Shi’ite government.

Israel and Azerbaijan recently celebrated 29 years to the establishment of bilateral ties. At the time, an Azeri official told the Israel Hayom newspaper, "The time has come to open an Azerbaijan Embassy in Israel."

"The Azeri people and the Jewish people have a long history together," Farid Shafiyev, the chairman of Azerbaijan's Center of Analysis of International Relations, told the newspaper.

"Jews have lived in Azerbaijan for 2,500 years. The historic ties between the peoples are deep," he added, noting this shared history was the basis for bilateral ties.