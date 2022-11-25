A man with a semiautomatic gun dressed in a bulletproof vest killed two teachers and a student and injured 11 others after going on a shooting rampage at two schools in southeastern Brazil on Friday.

The shootings occurred at a public school and a private school on a street in Aracruz, a small town in the state of Espirito Santo, the Associated Press reported.

Authorities have not revealed whether the shooter has been arrested.

Security camera footage showed the shooter in a bulletproof vest using a semiautomatic gun to attack both schools, Espirito Santo public security secretary Márcio Celante said in a statement.

The 11 wounded victims included nine teachers, Celante said.

He added that the shooter had entered the teachers lounge after breaking a lock.

Celante described the shooter covering his face so that he would not be easily identified. Police are still looking into whether he acted alone or had help, he added.

School shootings, once rare in Brazil, have become more common in the last few years.

