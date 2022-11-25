A poll conducted by the Midgam Institute in conjunction with iPanel and published by Channel 12 News on Friday finds that the majority of the public support the appointment of Itamar Ben Gvir to the position of National Security Minister.

Asked whether they approve the appointment, 49% of the general public said they are satisfied with the appointment and 46% said they are not.

55% of respondents in the poll said they would be satisfied with the appointment of Yoav Galant as Minister of Defense, while 32% said they would not be satisfied with that appointment.

Things look a bit different, however, when it comes to the other potential ministers in the government: 61% of respondents said they would not be satisfied with the appointment of Bezalel Smotrich as Minister of Finance while 28% are satisfied. In addition, 61% do not approve the appointment of Aryeh Deri as Interior Minister while only 33% approve.

Respondents were also asked whether Miri Regev is suitable to serve as Minister of Education. 62% said no and 23% responded yes. Even among voters associated with the Netanyahu bloc, more respondents think that Regev is not suitable for the position of Minister of Education.

Regarding Deri's appointment, poll participants were asked if they are in favor of changing the law so that even those who have been convicted and sentenced to probation can become ministers. A large majority of the public opposes the "Deri Law": 59% oppose it, compared to 22% who support it. Even among the Netanyahu bloc, 43% are against changing the law compared to 29% who are in favor of doing so.

The poll also dealt with the Override Clause, which would prevent the Supreme Court from invaliding legislation approved in the Knesset by a majority of 61 MKs. 32% of respondents said they are in favor of the clause, compared to 49% who oppose it. In the Netanyahu bloc, 58% support the Override Clause compared to 20% who are opposed.

Amid the increase in terrorist attacks, participants were asked whether they think the new government would have a solution to the wave of terrorism. 52% said they do not believe that Netanyahu and Ben Gvir will have a solution to terrorism and 31% said they believe that they will. However, among the voters of the Netanyahu bloc, 55% believe that the new government will have a solution to the wave of terrorism.

