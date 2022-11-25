A shopping mall in Shawnee, Oklahoma has sparked outrage for hosting an art exhibit featuring a mural of high profiles figures wearing Nazi armbands that accused them of "blood-letting."

The mural contains exaggerated likenesses of President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and other well known figures with elongated necks wearing red Nazi-style swastika armbands.

According to KFOR, the mall received complaints from angry residents who saw the display while in the mall, including a local man who was shopping with his daughter and was upset she had seen the offensive piece of artwork.

The artwork, titled “Goebbles Girbles,” was captioned: "The exploitation and dissemination of disinformation. Joseph Goebbles (sic) perfected the science of propaganda in Nazi Germany. Blurring lines between truth and falsehood. The American political system and media market giants thrives of this blood-letting. Think of them as a great keyboard on which they can play their game.”

“I don’t see any issue with it,” said the art gallery’s co-owner Scott Baird.

“But, you know, art can be a touchy subject,” he told the news outlet.

“I believe in freedom of speech as well as freedom of art because art is the first thing that goes down when tyranny takes over,” he added.

He said that the mall told him that they had received complaints from people who did not think the mural was appropriate. The gallery was told to remove the display and they did so. It is not known who the artist was who created the mural.