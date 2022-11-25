Writer E. Jean Carroll sued former President Donald Trump on Thursday for the second time, alleging battery and defamation.

The former Elle columnist launced the lawsuit under New York’s Adult Survivors Act that allows for adult victims of sexual assault to file lawsuits that would otherwise be inadmissible due to the statute of limitations.

Carroll had previously opened a defamation lawsuit against Trump for comments he made in 2019 when he refuted her allegation that he sexually assaulted her in the 1990s at a dressing room at Bergdorf Goodman.

The writer’s new lawsuit claims that Trump defamed her in comments he made in October and also alleges battery for the sexual assault she claims took place in the 1990s, according to ABC News.

"Trump's underlying sexual assault severely injured Carroll, causing significant pain and suffering, lasting psychological harms, loss of dignity, and invasion of her privacy,” her lawsuit said.

“His recent defamatory statement has only added to the harm that Carroll had already suffered," it added.

In October, Trump described Carroll’s allegations as a “hoax and a lie” in a Truth Social post in which he also wrote: "And, while I am not supposed to say it, I will. This woman is not my type!"

The lawsuit charged that "Trump's false, insulting, and defamatory October 12 statement about Carroll – and his actual malice in making that statement – is fully consistent with his tried-and-true playbook for responding to credible public reports that he sexually assaulted women.”

Carroll’s lawyer, Roberta Kaplan, has reportedly asked the judge presiding over the first lawsuit to hear the second one at the same time as it is related.