Ingredients:

2 packages instant chocolate pudding

2 Haddar Graham Cracker Pie Crusts

8 ounces whipped topping

Gefen Almond Milk, as called for on pudding box

1 bar dark chocolate

Prepare the Creamy Pudding Pie:

Prepare the instant chocolate pudding per package directions.

Whip the whipped topping until it forms a stiff peak.

Pour a little less than half of your chocolate pudding into the bottom of your graham cracker pie crusts.

Mix the remaining pudding with half of the whipped topping and stir well. Add as the next layer of pie.

Add half of the remaining whipped topping to the tops of the pies.

Using a potato peeler, shave off chocolate pieces to add to the top of your pie.

Refrigerate for one hour or more. (Depending on the brand of pudding you use, I recommend freezing it until it’s firm, slicing it while frozen, and letting it defrost a minute or two before serving.)

Courtesy of Kosher.com