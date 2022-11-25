Ingredients:

1 package Gefen Puff Pastry Sheets

1 pound ground beef

3 tablespoons Pereg Meatball Spices

2 tablespoons cleaned, chopped parsley

1 egg for meat mixture and 1 for egg wash

Pereg Everything Bagel seasoning for garnish (optional)

Prepare the Meatball Bites:

In a bowl, mix the ground beef with seasoning and parsley. Mix in egg.

Roll them into bite-sized meatballs. Place them in the fridge for about 10 minutes.

In the meantime, lay out your puff pastry sheet and cut one-to-two-inch strips. Begin taking your meatballs and wrapping the puff pastry around. Slide them onto skewers. Repeat the process until you used up all of the puff pastry.

Coat with egg wash and sprinkle on everything bagel seasoning. Then, place in the oven to bake for about 25 to 30 minutes.

Serve with your favorite dipping sauce!

Tip: You can prepare ahead and freeze! (Uncooked.)

Sponsored by Gefen

Courtesy of Kosher.com