Parashat Toldot
Presented By: Rav Mordechai Gershon, Written by: Yehuda Gold
Question
Where can the Shechina be found?
In Eretz Yisrael? Or wherever Am Yisrael resides?
Answer
The Shechina never leaves Am Yisrael. When Am Yisrael is exiled, the Shechina goes into exile with them. However, there is a substantive difference between the inspiration of the Shechina in the Land and outside her.
To watch the Torah Lesson, Click Here
Presented By: Avrum Leeder, Written by: Nir Shaul
The Kuzari mentions many names given to Eretz Yisrael
- The Gate of Heaven
- Inheritance of the Lord
- His holy Mountain
- His Footstool
- Zion
Question:
What can be learned from the numerous names of Eretz Yisrael?
Answers
1. God gave the Land numerous names as an expression of affection for the Land.
2. The Land has numerous qualities which are hinted at by her various names.
To watch the Series Lesson, Click Here