Parashat Toldot
Presented By: Rav Mordechai Gershon, Written by: Yehuda Gold

Question

Where can the Shechina be found?

In Eretz Yisrael? Or wherever Am Yisrael resides?


Answer

The Shechina never leaves Am Yisrael. When Am Yisrael is exiled, the Shechina goes into exile with them. However, there is a substantive difference between the inspiration of the Shechina in the Land and outside her.

Presented By: Avrum Leeder, Written by: Nir Shaul

The Kuzari mentions many names given to Eretz Yisrael

  • The Gate of Heaven
  • Inheritance of the Lord
  • His holy Mountain
  • His Footstool
  • Zion

Question:

What can be learned from the numerous names of Eretz Yisrael?


Answers
1. God gave the Land numerous names as an expression of affection for the Land.
2. The Land has numerous qualities which are hinted at by her various names.

