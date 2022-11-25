Adidas on Thursday said it has launched an investigation into allegations of inappropriate behavior by rapper Kanye West, Reuters reported.

The German sporting goods maker last month ended its partnership with West, after he caused an uproar when he posted antisemitic comments on Twitter.

Adidas said on Thursday it initiated the probe after receiving an anonymous letter making several allegations against the musician.

The investigation follows a report by Rolling Stone magazine that detailed alleged incidents of inappropriate behavior by West toward staff and prospective employees. Rolling Stone cited interviews with more than two dozen former Yeezy and Adidas staff.

The report also said that former members of the team sent an anonymous letter to Adidas in which they said senior leaders at the company were aware of the rapper’s behavior, but had turned a "blind eye" and "turned their moral compass off."

"It is currently not clear whether the accusations made in an anonymous letter are true," an Adidas spokesperson said in a statement to Reuters. "However, we take these allegations very seriously and have taken the decision to launch an independent investigation of the matter immediately to address the allegations."

West caused outrage last month after saying during an interview that the Abraham Accords between Israel, the UAE, and Bahrain were signed because former White House senior adviser Jared Kushner, who is also Trump’s son-in-law, wanted to "make money" from the deal.

He later threatened to go "death con 3 on the Jews" in an apparent antisemitic Twitter rant. West followed this up by claiming that he can't be antisemitic "because black people are actually Jew."

In the wake of the comments, several companies cut ties with West, including the Creative Artists Agency, Foot Locker, and Apple Music.