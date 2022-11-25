In this week’s Torah portion of parashat Toldot we witness the beginning of the saga of Yaakov and Esav, two non-identical twins who are polar opposites.

From their earliest age, these two individuals represent diametrically opposing world views.

This week’s Jerusalem Lights podcast introduces their story, which manifests throughout world history as they seek to achieve their goals. It’s a story which is as yet unfolding, and the redemption of mankind hangs in the balance.

Jim Long and Rabbi Chaim Richman also talk about a unique aspect of prayer, and ask, "What happens to prayers that go unanswered? Where do they go?"