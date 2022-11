An Israeli man was seriously wounded shot at a gas station near Ma'ale Michmash in Binyamin Thursday evening.

According to the initial police investigation, the shooting occurred after two Israeli men got into a heated argument and one pulled out his gun and shot the other.

The victim was taken to Shaarei Tzedek Medical Center in Jerusalem in serious condition.

Police said that the suspect in the shooting has been arrested and the circumstances of the incident remain under investigation.