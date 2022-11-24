The main organization representing the Jewish community of Tehran has published a letter supporting the Iranian regime against the popular protests which have rocked Iran in recent months since the killing of Mahsa Amini, Kan 11 journalist Roi Kais reported.

In the letter, the Tehran Central Jewish Committee, stated its support for the government in the face of the protests and called for an end to the demonstrations and dialogue with the regime. The committee went as far as to condemn the protests.

"The Jewish communities of Iran always supports the position of the supreme leader and obey him like many other citizens do. The Jewish communities are on the front line of the fight against those who disrupt order and security," the letter states.

It adds: "We declare that the enemies of the system create insecurity, harm the unity of the people and are enemies of the Islamic Republic of Iran."

The protests began after Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Kurdish-Iranian woman, was killed after she was arrested by Tehran's morality police for allegedly not wearing her hijab correctly on September 16. The demonstrations spread, with many protestors calling for the overthrow of the regime over its human rights abuses and repression of women's rights.

At least 416 protestors have been killed in Iran so far.