The Samaria Regional Council is launching a campaign calling on the new Netanyahu government to repeal the 2005 Disengagement Law which makes it illegal for Jews to live in northern Samaria, and to legalize the Homesh Yeshiva within a month, before the Supreme Court rules on the the issue of the yeshiva.

As part of the campaign, the council published ads in the media and on the internet saying: "The time has come. A national government would save the Homesh Yeshiva. Repeal the Disengagement Law for northern Samaria."

Samaria Regional Council chairman Yossi Dagan, who himself was expelled from the community of Sa-Nur during the Disengagement, said: "There would be nothing more morally just than for the new government to undo this historic injustice, which everyone agrees was folly, and to legalize the Homesh yeshiva. We support the leaders of the Religious Zionist and Otzma Yehudit parties, and all those in the government which is being formed, who work on this issue. And we support the incoming Prime Minister, who is continuing his activities on this issue."

"In each Knesset since the Disengagement, including the Knesset where Ehud Olmert was Prime Minister, a bill to repeal the Disengagement Law with regards to northern Samaria was submitted and was not passed. Now there is an opportunity to pass it and remove this disgrace," he said.

"This is a moral demand, and we expect to see the repeal of the Disengagement Law for northern Samaria and the legalization of the Homesh Yeshiva happen immediately upon the formation of the government. There will be a Supreme Court hearing on less than a month, and there is no time to delay on this issue. he responsibility is now in the hands of the new government, and it must prove itself and correct this injustice as soon as it is established," Dagan concluded.