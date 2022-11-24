Former Religious Affairs Minister MK Matan Kahana (National Unity) has challenged the Religious Zionism party to follow through on statements they made during the previous Knesset and demand the annulment of the Electricity Law.

Kahana reminded MKs Bezalel Smotrich and Orit Strock of what they said when the outgoing government approved a law submitted by MK Walid Taha (United Arab List) which allows Arabs in the Negev and the Galilee to connect their illegally built structures to electricity, water, and telephone infrastructure.

Among the statements party leader Smotrich made were ones decrying the government for "selling off Zionism" and calling the legislation "dangerous and evil." Strock stated: "The Electricity Law will be a disgrace to the state." Kahana also cited Religious Zionism's official statement regarding the law: "The land is on fire, Zionism will win."

"So what happened since?" Kahana wrote to the members of Religious Zionism, "Maybe the Electricity Law wasn't so bad after all? Maybe this is how to deal with the lack of governance over the years? If this is such a terrible law as you screamed, I assume you will demand to nullify it in the coalition agreements. You have the chance to 'fix' it before anything is implemented."