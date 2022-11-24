Yossi Cohen, a teacher in the Ahavat Yisrael girls' high school in Beit Shemesh, has passed away suddenly.

Cohen, aged 59 and a married father of four, was on a hike with his students, 11th and 12th graders during the school's annual trip to Eilat when he collapsed before their eyes. He was transported by a MDA team to Yoseftal Hospital in Eilat, where doctors were unable to revive him and were forced to declare his death.

The municipality of Beit Shemesh issued a statement saying: "This morning, during an annual trip to Eilat for 11th and 12th grade girls from the Ahavat Yisrael high school, their field studies teacher, Yossi Cohen, collapsed and was taken to Yoseftal Hospital where he passed away. The Beit Shemesh Municipality mourns his death and participates in the sorrow of his family, and we send our condolences to his dear wife Rachel, an employee of the municipality, as well as to the entire Ahavat Yisrael community."

The municipality's youth and community education department noted that as soon as they were informed of the tragedy, they made contact with the students and are at their side throughout this difficult period, in order to help them process their experience.