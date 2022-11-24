The IDF has dismissed the security coordinator of the Shiloh area outposts in the Binyamin region.

At the meeting announcing his dismissal, the coordinator was told that he "makes the work of the Israel Security Agency's (ISA) Jewish Department and Israel Police's Judea and Samaria Regional Division against nationalist crime more difficult, and cooperates with Hilltop Youth."

According to a report on Kan News, the decision was made by the commander of the Judea and Samaria Division, following the ISA's recommendation.

Security figures accused the coordinator of "transferring information about security forces' planned operations against nationalistic crimes to Jewish criminals."

The IDF spokesperson stated: "In accordance with security and professional considerations, it was decided, subject to a hearing, to cancel the appointment of the civilian security coordinator."

Meanwhile, inspectors from the Civil Administration and Border Police officers with demolition equipment raided the Nahalat Zvi hilltop outpost near the community of Mikhmas in the Binyamin region on Thursday morning, and began evicting the residents - one family and a group of single men - from their homes.

An IDF truck was supplied to transport the residents' personal belongings.

IDF Central Command chief Yehuda Fuchs declared the area a closed military zone in order to prevent Jews from arriving to disrupt the evictions.

The hilltop outpost was first settled six weeks ago by a family and a group of young men who maintained a study hall while developing the outpost and building infrastructure that would permit additional families to join the community.