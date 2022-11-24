Three residents of Hevron were kidnapped early Thursday morning in the Druze village of Yarka in the north of Israel.

According to police, at around 3:00 AM, the three, aged 17, 19, and 28, were attacked by men who shot in the air and forced them into a vehicle.

Officers from the Western Galilee police station found the victims, tied up near the spot where they were kidnapped.

The three were brought to the Galilee Medical Center in Nahariya for medical treatment.

The police are investigating the incident.

While police have not mentioned a connection to the incident, the body of Tiran Fero, a Druze Israeli who died after sustaining injuries in an accident in Samaria city of Jenin, was held for over 30 hours by Palestinian Authority terrorists. The body was returned to Israel early on Thursday morning. The IDF Spokesperson's Unit said that, "Following the efforts of the defense establishment and the coordination of the Palestinian mechanisms and the Palestinian Authority, the body of Tiran Fero, the young Israeli who was killed in a car accident in Jenin, is now being transferred to his family in Israel."

On Wednesday evening a group of young people from the Druze community demonstrated on Highway 6. The protesters blocked the Elyakim Interchange and demanded the return of Fero’s body.

In addition, a group of masked and armed Druze men was recorded on Wednesday evening threatening, "If Tiran Fero’s body is not returned by tomorrow morning - we will enter Jenin."