A group of Iranian hackers known as "Mateh Moshe" on Wednesday night published new footage from the Jerusalem bombing attack - supposedly from the city's own security cameras, Kan News reported.

Meanwhile, the city's security cameras at the entrance to the city were not operational at the time of the bombing, creating difficulties in the investigation following the attack.

Kan quoted the Jerusalem municipality as saying, "The video clip which was published was not filmed using our cameras."

On the hackers' Telegram channel, they wrote, "For a long time, we have had control over all of your activities. Step by step, and moment by moment. This is just the tip of our control over your activities, by means of access to the security cameras. We said in the past that we would strike at a time and at a place which you do not expect."

Previously, the group has taken responsibility for activating air raid sirens in Eilat and Jerusalem, and published personal details on hundreds of IDF soldiers.

Kan quoted a security source as warning that, "If it becomes clear that the terror attack emanated from the Gaza Strip - there will be a price for that." Meanwhile, it is believed that the terrorists hold Israeli citizenship and are residents of Jerusalem.