The Jerusalem District Court has sentenced Arab terrorist Omar Jat to three years in prison, who was convicted after admitting to carrying out acts of violence towards security forces and Jews in Beit Hanina.

According to the amended indictment, Jat participated in the 2021 riots on a number of different occasions, including on Jerusalem Day.

During these riots, he hurled rocks and explosives at police officers and Jewish civilians at the scene.

Jat is convicted of carrying out crimes of rioting, acts of reckless endangerment as a group, acts of reckless endangerment, aggravated attempts to cause serious injury, interference with a police officer under aggravated conditions, and attempted aggravated assault on a police officer.

During the hearing stage, the Jerusalem District Prosecutor's Office said that the accused chose to participate in serious events, both in terms of their location and their timing, and that it was clear that he was an active partner in the organization and preparation for the rioting events.



