A senior security source on Thursday morning related to the release of the body of Tiran Fero, a Druze teen whose body was kidnapped by terrorists.

According to the source, negotiations were held with the cooperation of a third party - apparently Qatar - and there were ups and downs. On Wednesday night, as the incident neared its end, the terrorists holding the body backtracked on their intention to return it.

The source noted that only after discourse with sources in the Palestinian Authority was the body released.

In addition, the source added that the terror groups had an interest in returning the body, but at no point in the negotiations was there discussion on the return of terrorists' bodies or anything similar, and the Palestinian Authority was truly embarrassed. Therefore, additional crossings were closed in order to speed up the return of the body.

Sources in Israel emphasized that there is a great deal of dissatisfaction in how the Palesitnian Authority handled the event, noting that there had been an expectation that the Palestinian Authority would immediately deal with things and return the body to Israel themselves. This emphasizes the lack of control the Palestinian Authority has over Jenin and its environs, they added.