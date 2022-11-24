Shaare Zedek Medical Center in Jerusalem updated Thursday that the condition of one of the individuals injured in the deadly terror attack at the entrance to Jerusalem on Wednesday and who is hospitalized in its intensive care unit, continues to be critical and his life is in immediate danger.

The two additional injured victims are conscious and in stable condition. They are currently hospitalized in the pediatric and adult intensive care units.

Hadassah Ein Kerem Medical Center in Jerusalem said on Thursday morning that two people who were wounded in Wednesday’s attack in the capital remain in the hospital.

The two are a 20-year-old man in moderate condition who was operated on and who is recovering in the surgical department, and a 52-year-old man, who was wounded in his head from shrapnel and is hospitalized in light condition in the neurosurgery department.

A total of 19 people were injured in the two terrorist bombings in Jerusalem, with 12 victims treated after the first bombing, and seven more after the second bombing.

Two of the victims, including Aryeh Schupak, a 15-year-old Canadian yeshiva student, were rushed to the hospital in critical condition, with two others evacuated in serious condition. After his arrival at the hospital, Schupak succumbed to his injuries.