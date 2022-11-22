Despite the sunny start to the week, temperatures are already sliding and forecasters are predicting a rainy weekend.

Tuesday's weather will be partly cloudy or cloudy, and local rainfall is expected in northern and central Israel. Temperatures will drop, especially along the coastline and in the lowlands.

Tuesday night will be clear or partly cloudy.

Wednesday will be mostly clear, with no significant change in temperatures.

Thursday will see intermittent rainfall, accompanied by isolated thunderstorms, in northern and central Israel. There is a slight chance that streams in the Dead Sea and Judean Desert areas will flood. Temperatures will drop. On Thursday night, the winds and rain will increase, and there is a chance of flooding along the coastline.

Friday will see intermittent rainfall and thunderstorms from northern Israel to the northern Negev. During the morning hours, there is still a chance of flooding along the coastline. There is also a chance that streams in the Dead Sea and Judean Desert areas will flood. Harsh winds will blow, and temperatures will drop again, becoming lower than seasonal average.