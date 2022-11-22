Likud MK Danny Danon, a former Israeli ambassador to the United Nations, on Tuesday morning criticized Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu for his handling of the coalition negotiations, and for offering Shas chief MK Aryeh Deri more than one portfolio for himself.

Monday night reports said that Deri, who had been demanding the Finance Ministry, would receive instead the Interior Ministry, Religious Affairs Ministry, and the Negev and Galilee Ministry, and a member of the Shas party would receive a position in the Prime Minister's Office.

"Giving a number of large ministries to one minister is not proper, from an operational standpoint," Danon said.

"The Likud has a first-rate team, worthy and experienced, and I believe that the Defense and Foreign ministries will be in the Likud, as well as the ministries which are considered 'mid-rate.' It is important that they be in the Likud, so that we can pass the reforms which we promised our voters," he added.

Regarding the expansion of responsibilities under the authority of the Public Security Ministry, Danon said, "A minister needs to have the authority to execute and lead a policy - without worrying that the police will turn political."