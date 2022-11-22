Iran has begun enriching uranium to 60 percent at an underground nuclear facility, using IR6 centrifuges, according to a report by the Iranian Student News Network (SNN), an official state news agency.

The enhanced enrichment work is being carried out at the Fordow facility, SNN reported, with new IR6 centrifuge cascades being installed for the higher enrichment.

The report claimed that Iranian nuclear officials moved forward with the enhanced enrichment at Fordow in response to an International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) resolution condemning Iran's "non-cooperation" with the atomic watchdog group.

In addition to the new IR6 centrifuge cascades in Fordow, Iran has installed additional IR2M and IR4 centrifuge cascades at Natanz and Fordow.