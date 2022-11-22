ביסמוט חבש כיפה ובירך 'שהחיינו' ערוץ כנסת

MK Boaz Bismuth (Likud) on Monday gave his first speech as a member of the Knesset at the plenum, but before beginning his speech, he put on a kippah and recited the Shehecheyanu blessing.

He later spoke about his childhood in a family that supported the Likud in Tel Aviv in the 1970s. "We didn't dare to say outside that we voted for Likud."

"My parents immigrated from Tunis to the Land of Israel, they dreamed of the day when they would be able to live as Jews in their own country. My father did not get to see me here, I miss him, but from him I learned what self-sacrifice is for our people and for our country and our state," said Bismuth.

He also stated that "we must not reach a situation where the majority suffers from the tyranny of the minority, even if the minority wears a judge’s robe. For this we must correct what deserves to be corrected and restore the balances and brakes between the three authorities. We will do it with great responsibility."

After that, Likud chairman Benjamin Netanyahu came up and congratulated MK Bismuth on the occasion of his first speech, "Millions of citizens do not get their place in most media channels, and if they do, they get it to a tiny extent that is immediately attacked and sealed, and, if possible, also disappears."