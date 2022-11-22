Twitter owner Elon Musk on Monday complimented Israel's official Twitter account.

The account had responded to Kanye West, whose Twitter account was restored on Sunday and who tweeted, "Shalom : )"

Israel’s official account wrote in response to West’s tweet, "We would very much like to be excluded from this narrative."

The Israeli tweet tagged Taylor Swift's account and invoked the feud between her and Kanye West.

The tweet garnered more than 2,000 retweets and more than 2,000 responses, including from none other than Musk, Twitter’s new owner, who wrote, "Your tweets are good! More countries should tweet like this. No fun being all stuffy."

West’s Twitter account was initially suspended following an antisemitic rant. He had threatened to go "death con 3 on the Jews" in an apparent antisemitic Twitter rant. West followed this up by claiming that he can't be antisemitic "because black people are actually Jew."

West’s reinstatement on Twitter appears to be part of Musk’s policy of lifting bans imposed under his predecessors.

On Saturday, Musk reinstated the account of former US President Donald Trump, a day after running a poll on his Twitter account, asking users whether he should do so.

“The people have spoken. Trump will be reinstated,” he wrote.

When the 24-hour poll closed on Saturday night, 51.8% of respondents had voted in favor of reinstating Trump and 48.2% said they did not think Trump’s account should be restored.