Officials in the Biden Administration are hoping that former Israeli Ambassador to the US Ron Dermer will be given a senior position in the government being formed by Israeli Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu, Axios reporter Barak Ravid reported Monday.

According to the report, the administration believes that Dermer, who is a close ally of Netanyahu and worked with the Obama Administration, would be an asset in maintaining America's relations with the new Israeli government.

While Netanyahu's government clashed with the Obama Administration during Dermer's tenure over issues such as the signing of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, US officials have experience working with Dermer and are more comfortable with him than with other members of the new government.

The Biden Administration has warned Netanyahu not to appoint Religious Zionism party chairman Bezalel Smotrich and Otzma Yehudit chairman Itamar Ben-Gvir, whom the administration considers to be far-right and extremist, to sensitive positions such as Defense and Public Security Minister.

Netanyahu has offered Dermer the position of national security adviser, an offer which Dermer has refused, instead seeking the position of Foreign Minister.