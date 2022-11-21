Outgoing Defense Minister and National Unity party chairman Benny Gantz accused Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu of 'attacking democracy' over his intention to advance the passage of an Override Clause which would allow the Knesset to overrule a Supreme Court decision to strike down a law with a simple majority of 61 MKs.

"Whoever fragments our power and weakens the IDF due to political calculations; whoever damages our democratic values, will be inflicting drastic and unforgivable damage on Israeli democracy. We will not permit any undermining of our democracy," Gantz said at a National Unity faction meeting.

He said that he would be willing to support an Override Clause which required a supermajority of two-thirds of the Knesset to override a Supreme Court decision to strike down a law, but reiterated that doing so with a simple majority would split the nation and trample minority rights.

"What Netanyahu is seeking to carry out here is a ‘corruption revolution,'" he said. "I say to the members of the future coalition - what will happen the first time you override the Supreme Court with a majority of 61, and one minority or another feels that they are not part of the state? Whoever does this is acting in the name of corruption."

“When you overrule the Supreme Court by a majority of 61 — half of the people — you will feel that this is the government of half the people," Gantz said.