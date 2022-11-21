Haredi and religious Zionist lawmakers in the Netanyahu bloc are considering forming a united front to enhance their leverage over the Likud in coalition talks, Israel National News has learned.

Combined, the United Torah Judaism, Shas, Religious Zionist Party, Otzma Yehudit, and Noam factions hold a total of 32 seats, the same number as the Likud.

An official from one of the two haredi parties spoke with Israel National News Monday, claiming that the formation of a united front, or a bloc within a bloc on the Right, is being considered out of necessity, after coalition talks reached an impasse.

The official blamed the Likud’s negotiators for the lack of progress in coalition talks.

“The Likud’s negotiating team has been patronizing and condescending towards the religious and haredi factions,” the official said.

“They still haven’t realized what has happened and that we need a right-wing government with a strong affinity for religious and tradition, and all that implies.”

Should such a bloc be formed, the official added, a united religious front would demand agreements on a plethora of major issues, including the alternative premiership.

“If there will be no choice, we will pursue this route with all our strength. It is being very seriously considered. The Likud needs to change its tune and treat the religious and haredi factions like true partners, rather than as a spare tire.”