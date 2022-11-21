Overnight, IDF soldiers spotted two suspects at the security fence area adjacent to the town of Al-Auja.

IDF, Israel Border Police and Israel Police forces were dispatched to the scene and apprehended one of the suspects who carried 21 handguns, two M-16 rifles and 50 M-16 rifle parts.

The suspect from the city of Yatta was caught carrying bags that contained the weapons. He was transferred to the Israel Police for further questioning and will be brought to a hearing regarding the extension of his arrest in court.

The confiscated weapons were transferred to the Israel Police for further processing.