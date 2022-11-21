MK Bezalel Smotrich, who heads the Religious Zionism party, on Monday morning sent a message to the Likud party, at an Ad Kan conference held in the Knesset.

The emergency conference focused on the issue of the "human rights" organizations operated by the Hamas terror group.

Smotrich, who spoke first, began his speech by saying that, "We need to form a government."

Likud MK Nissim Vaturi responded, "So form one," to which Smotrich replied, "We will form [one] together."

At the end of his speech, Smotrich said, "In the coming days, a good government will be formed, with G-d's help."

Earlier on Monday, Kan Reshet Bet reported that Smotrich passed a message to the Likud that he is willing to forgo the Defense Ministry, on condition that he receives the Finance Ministry together with the responsibility and authority for the civil matters of Israelis in Judea and Samaria.

Included in his list of demands are responsibility for the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT), the Civil Administration Unit, and responsibility for enforcement in open areas.