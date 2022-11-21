The expected incoming coalition is seeking solutions in case the Central Elections Committee chair decides that MK Aryeh Deri (Shas) may not serve as a minister due to past convictions for tax offenses.

Meanwhile, the Shas party is demanding that the Basic Law: The Government be changed to clarify the matter and remove the questions surrounding Deri.

"The new Israeli government must meet in order to make real reforms in the entire judicial system, and not allow even one opening for someone to decide that Aryeh Deri cannot be a minister," MK Michael Malkieli (Shas) told 103 FM Radio.

"Therefore, we will do absolutely everything in order to ensure he is appointed a senior minister."

"Firing the Attorney General is not on the table in this regard," Malkieli added. "Do not worry, Aryeh Deri will be a senior minister. There is no one more worthy than he of serving as Finance Minister."