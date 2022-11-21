Overnight, IDF, ISA and Israel Border Police forces conducted counterterrorism activities in a number of locations in Judea and Samaria and the Jordan Valley area, including in the towns of Qabalan, Beita and Marj Na'je.

This morning, in a joint IDF, ISA and “Yamam” Police forces activity in the town of Wadi Bruqin near Jenin in northern Samaria, the wanted suspect Athb al-Bali was apprehended.

The suspect is a terror operative from the city of Jenin who was previously imprisoned. He is suspected of carrying out a number of shooting attacks and advancing significant terrorist attacks. The wanted suspect turned himself in to the forces in the area.

During the activity, shots were fired and explosive devices were hurled at the soldiers. The soldiers responded with live fire toward suspects who fired at them. A hit was identified.

According to the Palestinian Authority's WAFA media outlet, three terrorists were shot during the gun battle. One of the three terrorists was shot in the chest and is listed in critical but stable condition, while the other two suffered wounds to the shoulder and leg and are in light condition.

The soldiers operated in the towns of Bayt Awa and al-Burj and apprehended a wanted individual suspected of involvement in terrorist activity. The soldiers also confiscated three illegal vehicles.

In parallel, the soldiers operated in the town of Ni'lin and in the town of Abu Dis to apprehend six wanted individuals suspected of involvement in terrorist activity.

Two additional suspects were apprehended in the city of Tulkarm.

No IDF injuries were reported.

The suspects and vehicles were transferred to security forces for further processing.