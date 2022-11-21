All over the world, the Christian community is the target of persecution by Islamic fundamentalists. Between January and October 2022 alone, 4,020 Christians were massacred by jihadists in Nigeria, reveals a report from the Intersociety. 2,315 Christians were kidnapped in the same period. An average of 13 deaths and 8 kidnappings per day. 231 were killed in captivity due to their refusal to convert to Islam.

Christians are killed at the cry of "Allahu Akbar", the same cry heard in a city of the crown of Brussels this week, where a policeman was killed by an Islamic terrorist.

At the same time as that report on the Christians massacred in odium fidei was released, the European Parliament voted by a large majority for a resolution committing the Commission to appoint a "delegate for the fight against Islamophobia", while the city of Paris was hosting a conference on "Islamophobia in Europe". Therefore, the Nigerian bishop present in Brussels at the same time is right to denounce a "conspiracy of silence" on the killing of Christians.





Schaerbeek, a town in the Brussels region with 110,000 inhabitants, also a stone's throw from the NATO headquarters, is that volcano of Islamization.

Rtbf informs us that "Schaerbeek has ten churches, twelve mosques...". The Jews are all gone.

"There are hardly any Jews left in this neighborhood," reveals Michel Laub, founder of the Museum of Deportation. "Yet this part of Schaerbeek near the Gare du Nord was an important Jewish quarter." Schaerbeek lost two synagogues in one year.

Among the newborns, Mohammed has been at the top of the list of most used names for years (followed by Ahmed and Ali). There is so much Islam in Schaerbeek that prayers on the street outside the mosques block traffic and the first veiled Belgian parliamentarian comes from the city. 39 percent of the total population is Islamic.

In the city where Art Nouveau flourished, the Leopoldine bourgeoisie consummated a Belle Époque that made school all over the world and some of the most important European and Western institutions are based, the night has fallen on the West.