Four people were injured Sunday evening when a fire broke out in a seven-story building in Jerusalem's Romema neighborhood, Behadrey Haredim.

Firefighters acting at the scene succeeded in gaining control of the fire, which had broken out on Jerusalem's Panim Me'irot Street.

"Firefighting teams were called to the scene and are acting to extinguish the flames," a Sunday night statement from the Fire and Rescue Services said. "The building is enveloped in smoke and the rest of the residents have been requested to close themselves in their homes."

No one was found to be trapped in the apartments.

James Klein and Rami Doyev, United Hatzalah paramedics, said, "We provided first aid to a woman of about 90, to a woman of about 30, to a girl of about three, and to an infant girl of about one week old, who were lightly injured due to smoke inhalation and who exited the burning building before the firefighters arrived."

"Firefighters and a firefighting crane are acting at the scene. Most of the building's residents, some of whom are children or elderly, exited the building quickly due to the smoke which enveloped the building."