Former US President Donald Trump's ex-personal attorney, Michael Cohen, claimed during an interview on Saturday that Trump's daughter Ivanka and her husband, Jared Kushner, may have informed the Justice Department about classified documents held at the former President’s Mar-a-Lago estate.

Speaking on MSNBC's "The Katie Phang Show" on Saturday, Cohen said the two may have been the informants who tipped off the FBI, resulting in the raid on Mar-a-Lago in early August.

The interview took place after Ivanka said she will not take part in her father’s campaign this time around.

"Jared got everything that he wanted, and so did Ivanka," Cohen said, offering his opinion on why the pair would not be returning to the Trump campaign. "They made $640 million while they were in the administration."

"I believe Jared and Ivanka are potentially the moles in terms of the Mar-a-Lago document and so on," he continued.

"And it would be very interesting to have, let's say, the son-in-law, the daughter, who are FBI informants - DOJ informants - acting as senior members of a campaign or an administration if he should somehow manage to slide back in," stated Cohen.

FBI agents recovered over a hundred classified documents and dozens of empty folders marked classified during the August 8 search of Mar-a-Lago.

Trump insists that he declassified the documents in question before leaving office. The former President and his lawyers have publicly insinuated on multiple occasions that the agents who carried out the raid planted evidence during the search.