Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) on Sunday criticized Twitter owner Elon Musk for reinstating former President Donald Trump’s suspended account, telling ABC in an interview that Musk made a “terrible mistake”.

“As we showed in the January 6th hearings, the president used that platform to incite that attack on the Capitol, his comments about the vice president, his own vice president, put Mike Pence’s life in danger,” said Schiff, who is a member of the House panel investigating the attack on the US Capitol.

“He showed no remorse about that. He continues to lie about his actions on that day,” Schiff added. “He talks about pardoning the people who attacked police officers and attacked the Capitol that day.”

Schiff also argued that the move to bring Trump back to Twitter contradicts what Musk, who officially acquired the social media platform late last month, envisioned for it.

“And it contradicts what Elon Musk said that he was going to establish a counsel to evaluate this and further contradicts Musk and his claimed concern about bots on his own platform to subject the decision to a poll on the platform that could be easily abused that way,” he told ABC.

“It just underscores the erratic leadership of Twitter now under Musk, but also the security concerns, with security people fleeing Twitter and what that means for the protection of Americans’ private data,” added Schiff.

On Saturday, Musk reinstated Trump’s account, a day after running a poll on his Twitter account, asking users whether he should do so.

“The people have spoken. Trump will be reinstated,” he wrote.

When the 24-hour poll closed on Saturday night, 51.8% of respondents had voted in favor of reinstating Trump and 48.2% said they did not think Trump’s account should be restored.

Twitter’s previous leadership infamously permanently suspended Trump’s account in the wake of the January 6, 2021 riots at the US Capitol. Several other social media platforms followed suit.

However, Musk said after his purchase of Twitter that he would reverse Trump’s ban from the platform.

Trump, for his part, has said that he will not return to Twitter even if his account is reinstated following the platform's purchase by Musk.

He reiterated that on Saturday in an appearance at the Republican Jewish Coalition event in Las Vegas.

Trump said he “always liked” Musk but added “I don’t see any reason” when asked if he will return to the platform. Trump said he prefers his Truth Social, where he gets better “engagement.”