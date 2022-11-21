Israel protested to Russia following its use of UAVs it purchased from Iran in its war against Ukraine, Kan 11 News reported on Sunday.

According to the report, the protest call was held in recent days in a conversation between the Israeli ambassador and Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov.

Officials in Jerusalem estimate that Iran is close to handing over ballistic missiles to Russia as well, in addition to the Shahed-136 drones that were sold. In the wake of this, National Security Adviser Eyal Hulata warned against the move and said that if Iran's efforts are not curbed, Russia may also place precision missiles of its own production on Ukrainian soil.

Iran’s Foreign Minister, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, recently acknowledged for the first time that his country gave drones to Russia, saying that the deliveries happened before the war started. Iranian officials had previously denied sending any drones to Russia.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy later said in an address to the Ukrainian people that he knows Iran’s claims are false.