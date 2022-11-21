Nabil Abu Rudeineh, the spokesman for Palestinian Authority (PA) chairman Mahmoud Abbas, criticized Prime Minister-designate Binyamin Netanyahu who said at the Republican Jewish Coalition (RJC) conference on Saturday night, "The Palestinians do not want peace, they do not want a state alongside Israel, they want a state instead of Israel."

Abbas’s spokesman called Netanyahu's words "a clear attempt to mislead world opinion."

Netanyahu's words, he said, "expose his true intentions to evade any political process that will lead to the end of the occupation and the establishment of an independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital in accordance with international legitimacy decisions."

Abu Rudeineh also said, "The Netanyahu government, which will include Itamar Ben Gvir who led the settler attacks on residents in Hebron last night, foreshadows what will happen in the near future under an extreme right-wing Israeli government."

"This right-wing government will be responsible for the deterioration of the situation and the instability, and that is why Netanyahu twisted the facts, because they know what will happen from the very existence of such a government that includes extremists like Ben Gvir and Smotrich," charged Abu Rudeineh.

He warned against "the continued invasion of extremist Jews into the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque and the danger inherent in any attempt to change the existing historical situation at the holy site (Temple Mount)".

Abu Rudeineh stressed that "these attempts will lead to the explosion of the situation and they will get out of control, and the full responsibility will be on the Israeli government."