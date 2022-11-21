US President Joe Biden turned 80 years old on Sunday, thus becoming the first octogenarian to ever serve in the highest office of the United States.

The President celebrated his birthday in Washington with a brunch hosted by first lady Jill Biden, according to White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.

The first lady tweeted a photo of the President blowing out a candle on top of a coconut cake, with balloons in the background.

“A perfect birthday celebration filled with so much love – and Joe’s favorite coconut cake!” she wrote.

Members of Biden’s family already in town celebrating his granddaughter’s wedding at the White House on Saturday attended the brunch, according to CNN.

Biden’s 80th birthday comes as he mulls a re-election bid in 2024.

Biden recently said in a TV interview that he intends to run for re-election in 2024 but has not yet made a “firm decision.”

“Look, my intention as I said to begin with is that I would run again. But it’s just an intention. But is it a firm decision that I run again? That remains to be seen,” he said.

In a press conference after the midterm elections earlier this month, Biden made clear that it remains his "intention" to run for re-election in 2024, but Biden noted that he is not in “any hurry” to announce a re-election bid and is continuing to deliberate with his wife.

The president has political momentum on his side ahead of a potential reelection bid – having been able to maintain a Democratic majority in the Senate and thwart the historical political tides of a resounding Republican wave in Congress. There was also the lukewarm political support his slightly younger predecessor, Donald Trump, received when he announced his recent decision to run for president in 2024.

Biden would be an unprecedented 86 years old by the end of his second term if he were to run and win his reelection.

Last week, former President Donald Trump, who is currently 76 years of age, officially announced that he would be running for President again in 2024.