Lior Edri, 21 from Kiryat Shmona, will be indicted on Monday, for the murder of Yoel Lahangahel, an 18-year-old new immigrant and yeshiva student from Nof Hagalil, in October.

The police and prosecution expedited the investigation into the murder, making it their top priority, as to be able to indict the suspect within 30 days of his arrest based on circumstantial evidence since the murder weapon has not yet been found.

Last month the commander of the Kiryat Shmona police station, Chief Superintendent Nir Sasson, was relieved of his post due to inadequacies in the management of the murder of Lahangahel. One additional officer was dismissed and two additional officers received reports on their records.