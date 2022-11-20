Thousands of Chabad-Lubavitch emissaries posed for a group photo at the Chabad movement's headquarters at 770 Eastern Parkway, Brooklyn on Sunday.

Some 6,500 rabbis and guests, from all 50 states and more than 100 countries, gathered at 770 for the annual event, which includes the traditional group photograph of emissaries for the Chabad movement.

The annual gather was nixed for two years due to COVID-related restrictions.

According to the Chabad movement, there are currently 5,646 emissary families working across the globe.