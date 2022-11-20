The U.S. Intelligence Community says Iran threats to ex-officials Mike Pompeo, Brian Hook persist and remain credible. From my personal view, those in Trump ’s circle are in danger because the MOIS and IRGC have a plan against Trump, Hook , John Bolton and Gina Haspel. More specifically, this rogue regime is playing the long game. They have a high degree of patience. We may not be out of the woods yet, and we should know that they have terrorist sleeper cells all over the world.

The Director of National Intelligence (DNI) in the Biden administration, specifically the National Counterterrorism Center (NCTC) is conscious that Iran's deep cover illegal agents on U.S. soil could be extremely hazardous. The potential Terrorist Sleeper Cell operations within the U.S. represent a credible threat and would be tantamount to a new 9/11.

It is crystal clear that Iran cannot win a head-to-head conventional war against the U.S., Therefore, it will use asymmetric warfare on its allies that can give the cloud of deniability and yet deliver the message of war.

A primary concern is Iranian backed “sleeper cells” that are in the U.S. and await the code word to strike. In other words, they are positioned to attack the U.S. homeland. More recently, the American intelligence community has obtained concrete evidence about a resurgence of the Iranian sophisticated network of sleeper cells in the U.S.

In a meeting with the U.S. FBI and DHS, in 2020 and 2021, I echoed my rhetoric “the Iranian regime-backed terror cells could be implemented to launch deadly attacks in the U.S." and both of their respected agents acknowledged that point. Then, one of them asked me: How probable are terrorist attacks from Iranian-backed sleeper cell agents right here in the United States?

To put more emphasis on this point: “Preparations to fight against Islamist terrorism broadly should clearly take into consideration the nuanced and growing Iran threat to U.S. national security. If not, no wall can thwart it. Iranian agents have already clandestinely entered the U.S. Some of them are apologist lobbyists!” I responded.

Since July 2013, I have been working on mapping the Iranian regime’s transnational terrorist network and in my tours to Middle East for doing field research, I have been ringing alarm bells to governments warning of an exceptional built-up network of Iranian regime’s “logistics hub and hideouts” in the U.S.

One decade has passed, and I have not changed that dea: “The Iranian regime may give the green light to its covert proxy rebels and its gangs if the internal crisis deepens and regime change’s supporters seem to be winning in Iran.”. The Iranian government is a threat to the international community and a serious threat to the homeland security of the U.S. there is no argument about that.

End the Mullah's regime Erfan Fard

The U.S. Department of State considers Iran the world’s most active state sponsor of terrorism. Since its establishment in 1979, the Islamic state has used terrorism as an integral part of its foreign and military policies.

"The notorious coalition of IRGC-Hezbollah-Al Qaeda is almost certainly the most experienced and professional terrorist alliance in the world," even more so than ISIS.

Iran’s influence in Latin America is growing for more than the past decade. That means there is a significant presence of Iranian agents in and near the United States, threatening U.S. national security.

There is mounting evidence that Iranian-sponsored terrorists are operating across the U.S. mainly unrestricted, raising concerns in the U.S. Intelligence community and counterterrorism centers that these "sleeper cell" agents are poised to launch a large-scale attack on the American homeland. “Iran Terrorists are “infiltrating” South America and setting up intelligence networks to carry out terrorist attacks in the region” was a viral sentence in the media.

Indisputably, the U.S. faces a threat, because “the Iranian regime’s networks are present in the United States.” While Iran is presently more likely to use its proxies for attacks against the U.S., "those sleeper cells" positioned in the U.S. could be employed to orchestrate an attack.

In any part of the U.S. intelligence community, if you work to counter Iranian influence in the region, you agree that "it’s better to go and target them, instead of looking on the sidelines at the stream of events,".

Potentially, “Iran’s proxy terror networks in Latin America are managed by Tehran’s entirely owned Lebanese franchise Hezbollah,” Among the most tenacious threats to the U.S. homeland is Iranian proxies' profound infiltration throughout Latin America, where Iran finances its terror activities.

In truth, the Shiite terror group has been developing its existence in South America since the late 1980s. During the Obama presidency, this Shiite terrorist group made inroads on the North American continent. and now they have broader penetration in the Western Hemisphere.

The matter is further complicated because “Their existence in Latin America should be regarded as a forward operating base against America’s regional and internal interest”. The moral of the story is, Iran has sought “to infiltrate the countries of Latin America and install secret intelligence stations with the goal of committing, fomenting and fostering acts of international terrorism in concert with its goals of exporting the revolution.”

Even though plotting a sneak attack inside the U.S. is not so easy for IRGC or MOIS, the White House needs to wake up! The criminal Ayatollahs are funding the global terrorist activities in a transnational terrorist network. “The pro-regime stooges and agents stayed for years in the U.S. and established a base.” Hence, it indicates that the terror of sleeper cells remains, especially in the U.S. Factually, this is the natural world of Islamic caliphates. If mullahs feel imperiled, they can call upon the network of terrorist sleeper cells to carry out atrocities.

It is important to know that this is the nature of the outlaw religious octopus. Iran’s sleeper cell tactics date back to Khomeini’s rise to power in Iran in 1979. Since that winter with no spring in sight, Iran has been Infiltrating the U.S. with Terrorist Sleeper Cells and vicious. terror organizations”. Since it was established, the IRGC has played a pivotal role in the protection, consolidation and spread of the Islamic Revolution around the world. IRGC and MOIS aren’t just in Tehran. They are in New York and Washington, too.

To highlight Iran’s radical ideology, the terror cells are run by the Caliph himself. The so-called ayatollah – sign of God- has control of a network of individuals linked to terrorists, to carry out a terrorist attack in the event of a conflict.

Make no mistake, the existence of Iranian sleeper cells has long been an indicator of Iranian purpose and the precursor to Iranian terror attacks. They serve no other intention.

As of today, November 2022, the Biden administration is unsuccessful in taking ample action to demolish mullah’s terror networks across the Middle East, along with those in Latin American and the U.S., with a thorough approach.

Markedly, these terrorist organization are ready to rumble if the Shia Islamic caliphate wants a fight prior to the regime’s collapsing. In actuality, Bush and Obama disregarded the threat.

Taken together, British intelligence agencies "believe Iran has organized and funded sleeper terror cells across Europe including the U.K. and could greenlight attacks in response to a conflict in the Persian Gulf."

And in recent years, Iran has shown it is willing to strike within U.S. borders.

By using every possible means to achieve its illegitimate and illegal goals in Africa, Iran has not been reluctant to support outlawed groups and militias in countries suffering from political and social instability. It has done this either with the aim of taking revenge on its opponents, by striking their domestic interests or threatening their national security.

“We remain concerned that violent extremist organizations tied to the regime, including their various partner organizations, may continue to pose a general threat against American citizens and interests both overseas and in the homeland,” the DHS bulletin said. They are in a state of preparedness but must be extra alert to be victorious in combat with the Khomeinist thugs..

In sum, history is our best testimony. This unthinkable revolution in Iran will terminate all these sleepers’ cells. Victory of those fighting for regime change and the end of vindictive mullahs in Iran will lead to peace and stability in the world.

Erfan Fard is a counter-terrorism analyst and Middle East Studies researcher based in Washington, DC. He is in Middle Eastern regional security affairs with a particular focus on Iran, counter terrorism, IRGC, MOIS and ethnic conflicts in MENA. He graduated in International Security Studies (London M. University, UK), and in International Relations (CSU-LA). He is fluent in Persian, Kurdish, Arabic and English. / Follow him from this twitter account @EQFARD